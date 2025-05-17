AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka posted five saves and recorded his sixth Major League Soccer shutout of the season helping the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a scoreless draw against Austin FC in the blazing heat on Saturday.

Takaoka proved invaluable for the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps (8-1-4) who were lacklustre offensively and were outshot 16-5 by Austin (5-6-3).

Probably Takaoka's biggest save of the night occurred in the 83rd minute when he turned away Osman Bukari’s blast to the left with a diving save.

Takaoka has eight shutouts this season across all competitions.

Austin had three corner kicks in the matches' first five minutes.

Despite Vancouver maintaining possession for a little more than half the match, Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver didn't make his first save until the 73rd minute off Brian White's header.

With the draw, Vancouver extended its unbeaten run to 12 contests, including eight in MLS. Vancouver hasn't lost since a 3-1 defeat against Chicago on March 22.

The Caps longest unbeaten run in MLS play was a 10-match streak back in July-September 2021.

Whitecaps Sam Adekugbe and Mathías Laborda both made their returns from injury, entering the match in the second half as substitutes.

The Caps return home to BC Place on Wednesday (May 28) for a clash against Minnesota United FC.

___

