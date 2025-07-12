ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tani Oluwaseyi had a goal and two assists, Anthony Markanich scored a goal for the third consecutive game and Minnesota United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (11-4-7), which also beat the Earthquakes 1-0 on the road on March 8, is unbeaten in four straight.

Oluwaseyi redirected a header into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the third minute. Then, on the counter-attack in the 42nd minute, Oluwasweyi chipped an entry pass from along the end line on the left side to the back post where Kelvin Yeboah slammed home a header to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Anthony Markanich scored on a half-volley from the center of the area to make it 3-0 in the 48th minute.

Bruno Wilson scored his first goal of the season, and the second of his career, for San Jose in the 70th but Minnesota's Joseph Rosales capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

San Jose (7-8-7) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Dayne St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — stopped two shots for the Earthquakes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer