CINCINNATI (AP) — Teenager Kevin Kelsy found the net for the second straight time in his third career match and FC Cincinnati edged Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Kelsy, a 19-year-old forward who was making his first start, took a pass from reigning MVP Luciano Acosta in the 7th minute and scored on a header to give Cincinnati (8-2-3) the lead. Kelsy also scored last week in a 2-1 road win over the defending champion Columbus Crew.

Goalkeeper Roman Celantano needed to make just one save on the way to his league-leading fifth clean sheet in nine starts this season for Cincinnati, which has won five in a row. The club improves to 6-1-1 on the road this season.

Brad Guzan saved four shots for Atlanta United (3-6-3), which is winless in its last seven matches. Atlanta United falls 0-3-2 on the road this season. The club has also lost a league-high three home matches.

Atlanta United still leads the all-time series 5-4-5, but Cincinnati improves to 3-0-3 with Pat Noonan as manager.

Cincinnati improves to 11-2-5 in midweek matches under Noonan across all competitions. The defending Supporters' Shield winners beat Atlanta United 2-1 on the road earlier this season.

Atlanta United stays on the road to play Nashville SC on Saturday. Cincinnati will host St. Louis City on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport