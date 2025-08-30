TFC scores late goal for draw that ends CF Montreal's playoff hopes

TORONTO - Jonathan Osorio's 89th-minute goal lifted Toronto FC into a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal on Saturday, eliminating Montreal from MLS playoff contention in the process.

Montreal (5-15-9) had seemed headed for the win with Dante Sealy's 83rd-minute header, a result that would have staved off elimination. The goal came off a free kick on the edge of the penalty box by substitute Bryce Duke.

But Osorio rescued Toronto (5-13-10) with his 68th career goal for TFC in all competitions, hammering home a rebound off Jules-Anthony Vilsaint's shot after Thomas Gillier made the initial save.

Vilsaint, a former Montreal player, had a chance to win it in overtime but hit the crossbar, as did Montreal's Ivan Jaime, in his MLS debut, soon after.

Montreal saw its playoff hopes end despite extending its unbeaten run in MLS play to five games (2-0-3). It was TFC's fourth straight draw.

A loss to Montreal, coupled with a Red Bulls victory over Columbus, would have ended TFC's playoff hopes.

The derby game was a spirited if not very polished affair before a lively announced crowd of 27,076 at BMO Field. But there was plenty of excitement late.

Montreal had more of the ball as the first half wore on but failed to take advantage. TFC outshot Montreal 17-11 on the night (5-2 in shots on target).

Toronto 'keeper Sean Johnson made a fine save in the 81st minute to stop Prince Owusu's header and preserve the tie.

TFC came on in the second half and appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty in the 54th minute when Johnson found Djordje Mihailovic behind the defence with a fine clearance from goal. Polish defender Dawid Bugaj and Mihailovic both went down in the Montreal penalty box but referee Drew Fischer waved play to continue.

Video review had a long look at a play minutes later when Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio went down in the box. Again play continued without sanction.

The two rivals went into weekend play with 12th-place Toronto one point ahead of 13th-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls, who tied Columbus 0-0, went into weekend play occupying the final playoff spot in the East, 15 points above TFC.

TFC has not made the playoffs since 2020. Montreal reached the post-season last year for the first time since 2022 but lost a penalty shootout to Atlanta United in a wild-card match.

Visiting Toronto thumped 10-men Montreal 6-1 when they met May 17 in one of TFC's few highlights this season. But Montreal won via a penalty shootout when the teams met April 30 at BMO Field in the preliminary round of the Telus Canadian Championship.

Both teams have made plenty of changes since their last meeting.

The two sides, while bitter rivals, have plenty of connections these days.

Owusu, a former Toronto player, captained Montreal with TFC alumni Matty Longstaff and Luca Petrasso also starting. Owusu and Petrasso were both booked in the first half, which saw yellow cards shown to three Montreal players and one from Toronto.

Mihailovic, Toronto's new designated player who spent the 2021 and '22 seasons with Montreal, started his fourth game for TFC while former Montreal forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint was on the bench.

Ecuador international midfielder Jose Cifuentes, on loan from Glasgow Rangers, made his first appearance for Toronto in the 74th minute. Toronto forward Deandre Kerr also came in for his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions.

Gillier almost conceded in the second minute but Ola Brynhildsen's header off a Theo Corbeanu cross was just wide. Minutes later, Toronto defender Richie Laryea found himself exchanging not-so-niceties with several Montreal players.

The first yellow card was shown in the 10th minute to Montreal midfielder Hennadii Synchuk for tugging on Laryea's jersey. Two minutes later, Sealy shot just wide after a giveaway by Alonso Coello.

Mihailovic saw little action on the left with Theo Corbeanu, TFC's biggest threat, coming down the right wing.

Laryea was all over the pitch in the first half, at one point venturing from his post at the heart of the Toronto defence to artfully dribble the ball into the Montreal penalty box.

Byrnhildsen had Toronto's best chance of the half, but the counterattack fizzled when he sent his shot high.

Montreal was missing the injured Fabian Herbers, Jalen Neal, Sam Piette and Giacomo Vrioni.

Toronto was without five defenders — long-term casualties Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo and Zane Monlouis plus Sigurd Rosted, who went down in training Friday, and Raoul Petretta, who was unwell.

That forced Laryea, normally a fullback/wingback, to play centre back alongside veteran Kevin Long.

UP NEXT

With the September FIFA international window looming, both teams are off until Sept. 13 when Montreal hosts St. Louis City and Toronto visits the New England Revolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.