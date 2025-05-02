VANCOUVER - Six months ago, Tate Johnson was a student at the University of North Carolina with a blank passport.

That quickly changed after he was drafted 15th overall by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“Before I came to Vancouver, I’d actually never left the United States," he said. "So since being here, I've been in Spain, Mexico, Costa Rica, all over the place. It's been new for me, exciting, cool to be able to see different places and have the opportunity to travel around the world.”

Jet-setting is just one of the unique experiences the 19-year-old defender is getting with the 'Caps.

He's also been tasked with shutting down some of the top soccer players in the world — and has helped his club climb to new heights in the process.

Taking on top talents — including legend Lionel Messi — is a challenge Johnson relishes.

“It's been obviously a new challenge, something I was really excited about when I got drafted to be here, to be able to play in (Major League Soccer) against great players," he said. "It’s been a dream come true so far. And I’m really just trying to enjoy every moment.”

Johnson helped the 'Caps stifle Messi and Co. on Wednesday as Vancouver topped Inter Miami CF 3-1 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal series.

The Whitecaps advanced to the final against with a 5-1 aggregate win over Miami and will face LIGA MX side Cruz Azul on June 1. It will be the first time Vancouver has ever played in the tournament's championship game.

First, though, the 'Caps (7-1-2) will return to league play Saturday when they host Real Salt Lake (4-6-0). The home side comes in undefeated in its last nine contests across all competitions (5-0-4) and sitting atop of the MLS standings.

Each success the team has experienced has built momentum that's helping to propel the group forward, said veteran defender Tristan Blackmon.

“It's so huge in sports. And things are going the right way, and we're all working so hard to keep that on our side," he said. "I don't think anybody's afraid of the challenge ahead of us. It's more excitement and really relishing that moment.”

There's been little time to revel in the wins, admitted Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sorensen.

On the plane home from Florida mid-week, Sorensen had already turned his attention to his lineup for Saturday's matchup with RSL.

“I'm not sitting back that much. I enjoy the moment, I enjoy that we are doing well," he said. "And I know that normally it can be very heavy. You don't win the games and then you really think and speculate about everything. Right now is a little lighter, being the coach. And that's very nice.”

The first-year MLS coach credits his players with the club's early season success.

“That's where it all starts, right? And that's also where it ends," Sorensen said. "They have been great together. I think there has been a really good atmosphere among the players, both on and off the pitch, which is very, very important when you have that much time together off the pitch.”

That connection between players has been evident all across the pitch early in the season.

Striker Brian White often appears to be reading his teammates' minds as he storms toward the opposing net just in time to head in yet another goal. He was awarded player of the month honours earlier this week after scoring eight goals in seven appearances across April.

On the back end, Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka has five clean sheets in 10 MLS games. Johnson and the rest of the 'Caps defensive corps have helped him out, limiting the number of prime chances he's been forced to save.

“I think everyone's bought into the system," Johnson said of his team's defensive play. "I think everyone believes in each other and works hard."

REAL SALT LAKE (4-6-0) AT VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (7-1-2)

B.C. Place, Saturday

ON THE OUTS: Salt Lake will be missing a number of players, including midfielder Matthew Bell (hamstring), goalkeeper Zac MacMath (back), and defenders Javain Brown (knee), Kobi Henry (hamstring) and Bode Hidalgo (suspended due to yellow card accumulation). Defender Brayan Vera could also miss the game after suffering a concussion against San Diego last week.

HISTORY BOOKS: RSL holds a 15-13-5 edge over the Whitecaps in regular-season meetings between the two clubs, including a 2-1 victory Oct. 19.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The 'Caps lead MLS in assists (25) and are tied with the San Jose Earthquakes for most goals (20). The club has also conceded the fewest goals in the Western Conference (seven).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.