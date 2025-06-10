Tottenham Hotspur are staying in the London area for their new manager.

BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel reports Spurs are closing in on the hiring of Brentford's Thomas Frank.

The 51-year-old Dane has been in charge of the Bees since 2018 and spearheaded their promotion to the Premier League for the first time in club history in 2021. This past season, Brentford finished in the top half of the table for the first time.

A native of Frederiksværk, Frank previously managed at Brondby and at various youth levels in the Denmark national setup.

Frank would succeed Ange Postecoglou, who was fired last week after the team finished 17th in the table, Spurs' worst-ever Premier League finish. The team will still play in the Champions League next season, however, after claiming the Europa League title with a 1-0 win over Manchester United late last month.

Since Mauricio Pochettino's departure in 2019, no Spurs manager has remained in his post for more than two seasons.

Mokbel notes that Spurs hopes to wrap up the appointment of Frank by the weekend.