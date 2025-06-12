Tottenham Hotspur has their man.

Thomas Frank was named Spurs manager on Thursday.

The appointment of the Dane comes a week after the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou following two seasons on the job. Spurs finished a worst-ever 17th in the Premier League this past season, but will play Champions League football next season after winning the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in last month's final.

A native of Frederiksværk, Frank had been in charge of Brentford since 2018, joining in 2016 as an assistant, and spearheaded the Bees' promotion from the Championship in 2021. Brentford finished in the top half of the Premier League table for the first time ever this past season.

Joining Frank at Spurs will be most of his Bees staff including assistant manager Justin Cochrane.