The Vancouver Whitecaps unveiled marquee signing Thomas Muller on Thursday and the World Cup winner could make his debut for the club on Sunday against Houston Dynamo.

Muller arrives in Major League Soccer with a vast resume of accomplishments.

The 35-year-old scored 250 goals and added 236 assists in 756 appearances across all competitions in 17 years with Bayern Munich.

He captured 33 trophies with the German giant, including a record 13 Bundesliga titles - the most won by a single player – along with two UEFA Champions League titles.

Internationally, his accolades are perhaps even more impressive.

Muller scored five times, including the opening goal in a 7-1 semifinal rout of host Brazil, to help lead Germany to the title at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

In 2010 he captured the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer as he contributed five goals and three assists for Germany, who defeated Uruguay to finish third at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Muller joins a Whitecaps team that currently sits second in the Western Conference, four points behind San Diego FC for top spot.

The Whitecaps have earned points in three of their last four contests. They dropped their last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, but earned victories over the Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City as well as a draw with San Diego prior to that setback.

Brian White leads the Whitecaps’ attack, with 12 goals in 17 MLS games this season.

The 29-year-old has scored in the team’s last two league outings.

Sunday’s game against the Dynamo will be the first of two consecutive home dates for the Whitecaps, who will host St. Louis City next Saturday.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

Toronto FC returns home for the first time since July 12 as they host Columbus Crew to kickoff a Saturday doubleheader of MLS action on TSN.

Catch TFC as they host the Crew Saturday at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

You can also see Minnesota United as they face Seattle Sounders Saturday at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TFC comes into their home contest after securing a point in a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union on the strength of a Deandre Kerr stoppage time equalizer.

Djordje Mihailovic, the club’s new Designated Player, made his debut in that match and picked up an assist on the tying goal, paying early dividends for his new club.

TFC acquired Mihailovic from the Colorado Rapids for $8 million and signed him to a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of 2028.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Toronto FC once again added to their ranks, picking up striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint in a trade with CF Montreal.

“We are happy to welcome Jules-Anthony to Toronto and the Toronto FC family,” Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release announcing the deal. “He is a young and promising striker who will add depth to our roster, and we look forward to working with Jules.”

The Montreal native arrives in Toronto after contributing three goals and five assists in 45 appearances for his hometown team.

Toronto FC has points in their last three games at BMO Field, with draws against Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls as well as a 3-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

The Crew enter the contest tied with Orlando City for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

They lost 3-1 to Orlando in their most recent MLS outing.

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders

In a battle of two Western Conference teams that are chasing Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United host Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field.

Minnesota enters the contest a single point behind Vancouver in third place, while the Sounders are four points behind the Whitecaps in fourth place.

As the playoff race rounds into shape, securing a top four spot and home field advantage in a first-round playoff series makes games between the top teams in the standings even more important.

Minnesota will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against Colorado Rapids in their last outing.

Canadian Tani Oluwaseyi scored for Minnesota in the losing cause, while countryman Dayne St. Clair started in net and made three saves while surrendering goals in the 60th and 70th minute.

Seattle will be looking to keep things rolling after putting four past LA Galaxy in its last MLS contest.

Danny Musovski scored twice for the Sounders in the win as they have points in seven straight league games.

CF Montreal vs. DC United

CF Montreal has four points in their last two outings, and will look to keep building on that success on Saturday as they host DC United in a game between the bottom two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Dante Sealy scored in the 40th minute as CF Montreal earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United their last time out.

Prior to that, Montreal went to Gillette Stadium and left with a 3-1 victory over New England Revolution, thanks to goals from Sealy, Prince Owusu and a stoppage-time marker by Olger Escobar.

Owusu leads Montreal this season with a career-high 11 goals in 26 games.

The German native joined Montreal as a free agent after two seasons with Toronto FC.

Montreal will have a new man in their midfield as they picked up Matty Longstaff in a trade with TFC.

Longstaff made 49 appearances for Toronto and scored two goals with three assists.

“(Longstaff’s) midfield profile will add depth to our team,” CF Montreal’s managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo said in a release. “He is a player who already has a wealth of experience. We are confident that Matty will help us reach a higher level.”

DC United is searching for their first MLS win since May 31, when they defeated FC Cincinnati 2-1.