VANCOUVER - German soccer star Thomas Muller says he's far from ready for retirement and remains focused on winning titles as he joins the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 35-year-old attacking midfielder was introduced in Vancouver today, more than a week after signing with the Major League Soccer club.

Muller comes to Vancouver following 17 years with Bayern Munich, where he scored 250 goals for the German Bundesliga side across all competitions, helping the team to 13 league championships and 33 total titles.

He won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, scoring five goals in the tournament, and took home the Golden Boot from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, finishing with five goals and three assists.

Muller says he feels "too good to retire" and that he chose the 'Caps because the team has a chance to win titles "not only this year, also next year."

The Whitecaps currently sit second in the MLS Western Conference standings and are chasing their fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.