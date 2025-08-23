VANCOUVER - Thomas Muller scored on a penalty kick late in injury time, lifting his Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over St. Louis City SC on Saturday.

Brian White also converted a PK for Vancouver (14-6-7), while Daniel Rios came off the bench to add a goal off of a set play in the 79th minute.

Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss scored for St. Louis (5-16-6).

Muller got his first Major League Soccer start and wore the red captain's armband for Vancouver.

The 35-year-old attacking midfielder signed with the club earlier this month and made his debut in last week's 1-1 draw with the visiting Houston Dynamo.

Vancouver's defence got off to a shaky start Saturday with multiple turnovers that gave City ample chances early.

The visitors capitalized in the 14th minute when Conrad Wallem sent a blistering cross into the front of the area and Lowen used his head to direct it in past Whitecaps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka for a 1-0 lead.

The 'Caps came close to levelling the score in the 27th minute off a corner. Sebastian Berhalter sent the ball into the area and it landed near Emmanuel Sabbi, who launched a rocket that pinged off the outside of the post.

Another set play looked promising for the home side in the 43rd. Berhalter took yet another corner, swinging the ball into the six-yard box. This time, Muller got a shot off, putting a header just wide of the woodwork.

A penalty in first-half injury time proved to be the break the home side needed.

St. Louis midfielder Chris Durkin tripped up Tristan Blackmon inside the area and referee Fotis Bazakos pointed to the penalty spot. Discussion ensued and a video review confirmed the call.

White stepped up to take the kick and sent a shot into the bottom of the net as St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki dove in the opposite direction.

The goal — White's 14th in MLS this season — knotted the score at 2-2.

The American striker has 20 goals across all competition this season, equalling the career high he achieved last year. He's also scored in his last four appearances.

The Whitecaps controlled 54.8 per cent of possession through the first half and outshot City 7-5. On-target shots were even at 2-2.

Vancouver came out of the locker room ready to attack and fired off five shots within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Sabbi came close in the 46th minute with a shot from the top of the penalty area, but Burki came up with the stop. Nine minutes later, White sent a shot just over the crossbar from above the six-yard box.

But it was St. Louis which struck next.

Sang Bin Jeong made a big run up the field and dished off to Klauss, who turned inside the area and sent a left-footed shot rolling in past Takaoka to give the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Rios came off the bench and drew Vancouver even once again minutes later off of a free kick. In the 79th minute, Berhalter floated a ball in from near the corner flag and Rios popped up from the crowd to tick it in off his head.

The Mexican striker came on for White in the 77th minute.

Fans in the stands got to their feet 10 minutes into injury time after Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda fell to the turf after getting clipped in the penalty area.

Bazakos paused play and took a long look on a video monitor before awarding the 'Caps another penalty kick.

Muller took the ball from Burki and the crowd pulled out their phones to film the ensuing kick.

Muller ran toward the ball, stutter stepped, then sent it up and in for his first strike in MLS play in the 14th minute of injury time.

NOTES

White left the game after falling to the turf in the 74th minute clutching the back of his left leg. … A sold-out crowd of 26,031 took in the game at B.C. Place, including Florida Panthers' winger Sam Reinhart, who was shown on the big screen before kick off. … Sebastian Schonlau was on Vancouver's bench. The German centre back signed with the 'Caps on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps host the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 13. St. Louis will entertain the Houston Dynamo on Aug. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.