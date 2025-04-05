MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Müller will end his “incredible journey” with Bayern Munich this summer after 25 years at his boyhood club but says he wasn’t ready to leave.

The 35-year-old midfielder, whose contract is set to expire after the season, made the announcement Saturday in a joint statement with Bayern.

On Instagram, Müller wrote that he respected Bayern’s decision not to offer him a new contract for next season “even if this did not reflect my personal wishes.”

Müller has helped Bayern win a record 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns — 33 trophies in total, the team said. But his playing time has been limited recently.

“It’s clear that today is not like any other day for me,” Müller said. “My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.”

Müller made his Bayern debut under Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008 and his breakthrough came under Louis van Gaal the following season. He joined the club’s academy at age 10 in the summer of 2000.

He’s scored 247 goals and has made a club-record number of appearances with 743 matches but his game time has dwindled.

Müller has played in 36 games in all competitions this season, most recently in Bayern’s 3-1 win over Augsburg on Friday. However, he only started 12 of those games and has often come off the bench only in the final minutes.

"I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club,” Müller said in a club statement. “The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we’ll remember fondly for a long time.”

He didn’t mention retirement, leaving open the possibility he could represent another club for the first time since he left his local club TSV Pähl for Bayern a quarter of a century ago.

There could be more titles to come. Bayern leads the Bundesliga and faces Inter Milan in the Champions League quarterfinals. The final will be played at Bayern’s home stadium.

“We’re going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich and reach our coveted ‘Finale Dahoam’ (final at home). Let’s do it together!”

The team said Müller’s final game with Bayern will be at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

“Thomas Müller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern,” club president Herbert Hainer said. “Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history.”

Müller retired from international soccer after the European Championship last year, having made 131 appearances for Germany.

