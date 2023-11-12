LONDON (AP) — Tomas Soucek scored a late winner as West Ham came back to secure an entertaining 3-2 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The home side started the brighter and West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá made the early advantage count when he tucked the ball into the bottom right corner in the third minute.

Forest started to come into the game as the first half wore on and the pressure eventually paid off through Taiwo Awoniyi, who equalized in the 44th before Anthony Elanga added a second in the 63rd to stun the home supporters as their team found themselves trailing 2-1.

But the visitors didn’t hold on to the lead for long with Jarrod Bowen heading in from close range after a James Ward-Prowse corner to bring the sides level just two minutes later.

With time running out, Ward-Prowse was again the provider from a corner to set up Soucek’s dramatic winner.

The victory leaves the Hammers ninth in the table while Forest is 15th with a comfortable cushion of seven points above the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: apnews.com/hub/soccer