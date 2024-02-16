Torino still unbeaten in 2024 after downing Lecce in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Duván Zapata scored his third goal in four games as Torino’s super start to 2024 continued after comfortably beating Lecce 2-0 in Serie A on Friday.

Torino extended its unbeaten run to six games and rose one place to ninth in the standings.

Raoul Bellanova got the opener with a rifled shot from just inside the box five minutes into the second half. It was the midfielder’s first goal of the season.

Lecce center half Marin Pongracic was sent off with 19 minutes remaining, and nine minutes later Zapata scored with a textbook header from a corner kick.

Lecce was 13th after only one win in its last nine league games.

