TORONTO - Toronto FC has finally landed a striker, signing Norwegian international forward Ola Brynhildsen from Denmark's FC Midtjylland on loan through the end of the year with an option to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old had been playing for Norway's Molde FK, which sold Brynhildsen to Midtjylland in September 2023 and then got him back on loan last August.

Toronto used targeted allocation money to land the Norwegian.

"As a young talent, Ola has consistently delivered double-digit goal contributions and is currently coming off a very impactful 2024 season," Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "As soon as we established our new direction as a club this off-season, Ola was one of the first targets we met with in our effort to add a new dynamic to our team.

"His direct playing style and relentless approach to the attack will be a valuable addition to our team as we strive to enhance our ability to pose a threat to our opponents in different phases of the game."

The five-foot-nine, 154-pounder can score goals with both feet and make goals, playing provider for teammates.

A former Norwegian youth international, Brynhildsen has won four caps with the senior national team, making his debut in a November 2022 friendly against Ireland.

Brynhildsen scored eight goals in 38 appearances in all competitions with Midtjylland the last two seasons, scoring on debut against Aarhus GF on Sept. 3, 2023, and helping the club win the 2023-24 Danish Superliga title. After returning to Molde on loan last year, he scored 12 goals and added two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Before joining Midtjylland, he made 138 appearances in four seasons with Molde, collecting 42 goals and 26 assists in all competitions.

A native of Bærum, Norway, Brynhildsen began his youth career with Stabaek, coming through the ranks to make his pro debut in April 2017. In three years with his hometown club, he scored 13 goals and added five assists in 65 combined appearances.

A striker has been a top priority for TFC, which opted not to retain Prince Owusu, who led the team in scoring last year with nine goals The German forward subsequently signed with CF Montreal.

Toronto went after AS Roma forward Elder Shomurodov but could not seal the deal to get the Uzbekistan captain after prolonged negotiations in Rome involving Hernandez, former star striker and special adviser Sebastian Giovinco and Marco Neppe, the former Bayern Munich technical director now serving as a Toronto adviser.

Shomurodov joined Roma on a five-year deal from Genoa in August 2021 for an initial fee of 17.5 million euros ($26 million).

Hernandez had said his goal was to land a designated player-level talent using targeted allocation money (TAM), a league contrivance to help bring in elite talent without the DP label. Under league rules, that means a maximum salary of some US$1.74 million in 2025 with Toronto looking to convert that player into a designated player in 2026.

Toronto's only other off-season addition has been Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu, acquired on a season-long loan from Spain's Granada CF.

Federico Bernardeschi was second in TFC scoring last season with eight goals from his wingback position. The Italian is expected to play a more forward role under new coach Robin Fraser.

Fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne, whom the team is trying to unload, was next with four goals. Deandre Kerr and Derrick Etienne Jr. had three apiece.

Toronto had 40 goals last season with only New England (37), Nashville (38) and Austin (39) scoring fewer.

TFC, which was slated to play Columbus Crew in a closed-door pre-season game in Florida on Saturday, opens the regular season Feb. 22 at D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025