Toronto FC adds to general allocation money stockpile in deal with Charlotte FC

TORONTO - Toronto FC has acquired $175,000 (all figures in U.S dollars) from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.

It's the latest in a series of deals that have seen Toronto restock its supply of general allocation money (GAM), which allows teams to add room under their salary cap.

Last week, TFC picked up another $175,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot and $100,000 in 2025 GAM from Los Angeles FC in exchange for the discovery priority rights to Scottish defender Ryan Porteous.

TFC got up to $550,000 in GAM from Orlando City SC on Aug. 1 in exchange for winger Tyrese Spicer. The deal included a guaranteed $500,000 in GAM — $225,000 in 2025 and $275,000 in 2026 — and an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics were met.

Toronto collected $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Sporting Kansas City in a July 25 deal that sent a 2025 international roster slot the other way.

Toronto currently has 10 international roster slots, nine of which are being used.

Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window closes Aug. 21.

