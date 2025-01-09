Captain Jonathan Osorio didn't mince words when asked what areas Toronto FC needs to get better in this season.

"We need to improve everywhere," he said at MLS Media Day in Miami on Thursday. "It's that simple."

Reinforcements have been slow coming. The only addition so far has been Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade, acquired from New York City FC via San Diego FC in a draft day deal. The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons out on loan, first in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense and last season in China with Shenzhen Peng City FC.

Toronto has also yet to announce a successor to John Herdman, who stepped down as coach Nov. 29 after a little more than one season at the helm.

Players are due to report for medicals this weekend, with a question mark over the future of Italian star Lorenzo Insigne.

"For the guys who remain … for us, it's about keep moving the club in the right direction," said Osorio. "Last year we were really close to making the playoffs. So making the playoffs is definitely something that we have our eyes on going into (this) year.

"Expectations could rise as well depending on what additions come in before the beginning of the year. Right now we're just focusing on whoever's here. And then as the additions come in, we can really start to look to integrate that and maybe push for more."

Under Herdman, the club improved to 11-19-4 from 4-20-10 in 2023 under Bob Bradley — climbing to 11th in the Eastern Conference from 15th and last the year before — but failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year. TFC finished three points behind the playoff line after a sluggish end to the regular season that saw the team pick up just one of a possible 15 points in the final five games (0-4-1).

Despite finishing tied for 25th in the league in goals scored last season, averaging 1.18 goals a game, Toronto opted not to re-sign leading scorer Prince Owusu (nine goals) who made US$807,500 last year. TFC ranked 22nd on defence, conceding 1.79 goals a game.

Toronto further opened up salary cap room by saying goodbye to goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, defenders Aimé Mabika, Shane O'Neill and Luke Singh and midfielder Brandon Servania. Midfielder Cassius Mailula is on loan with Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club through July with a Wydad option to make the move permanent.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025