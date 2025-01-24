New Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser says he plans to deploy Italian star Federico Bernardeschi, converted to wingback last season under John Herdman, in a more attacking role this year.

And there could also be a shift for fellow designated player Lorenzo Insigne.

Fraser says depending on formation, he can see Bernardeschi playing as a winger, forward or attacking midfielder underneath the striker, likely on the right side.

"I don't intend to play him as a wingback," Fraser said Friday from the club's training camp base in Marbella, Spain. "I hate to say anything's set in stone but I can't imagine a scenario in which I would want to play him as a wingback."

The rationale is to squeeze everything he can out of Bernardeschi's attacking qualities.

"That's exactly right," said Fraser, noting he has other players who can take on the wingback role.

Bernardeschi had eight goals last season — second on the club behind forward Prince Owusu, who has since joined CF Montreal. The 30-year-old Italian also had eight assists.

Fraser recalled watching a game last season where Bernardeschi seemed to spend most of the game behind the centre back on his side of the field.

"I just thought for a player with his attacking ability and drive that I would prefer to not have him defending there all the way back there all the time," he said.

"Stylistically and structurally we would prefer to have him spend more time in the attacking half of the field trying to give us stuff the other way."

Bernardeschi made US$6.295 million last season, the fifth-highest salary in Major League Soccer according to the MLS Players Association.

Insigne, a winger who ranked second on the league pay scale at US$15.4 million, could also see a more central role in the midfield or possibly up front.

"He's been fine. He's been good," Fraser said when asked how Insigne has looked in camp. "He shows good attacking instincts and he's got an eye for a pass.

"He could definitely play more centrally. He actually seems to enjoy it. In training sessions, he's flipped into the (No.) 9 position a couple of times and he seems to really enjoy that. So I would say at this point, especially early days as we're trying to figure out how best to deploy everyone, he is one who certainly could play more in the middle of the field because he's crafty, he's got good vision, he's a good passer and a good shooter from distance."

The 33-year-old Insigne had four goals and seven assists in 23 appearances in an injury-disrupted 2024 campaign.

Fraser said the team will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, marking the first 11-on-11 game since the start of training camp.

"It'll be the first look at how they're adapting to what's being asked of them over a period of time," said Fraser.

While in Spain, the team is scheduled to play Norway's Fredrikstad FK on Jan. 30 and Sweden's BK Hacken on Feb. 3.

"It's been good," Fraser said of camp to date. "But it's always interesting when you start a new project and new entities come together. But I think it's gone really well and I think they're getting a good grasp of what it is we're trying to do."

Asked if the squad has been what he expected, Fraser said it varies.

"It's actually funny. In some days I think maybe it's less than I expected and some days I'm really pleasantly surprised that it's more than I expected," he said. "And it depends on the day, the exercise, what's being demanded. But overall I feel quite pleased with a lot of the team and a lot of the personnel."

Midfielder Patrick McDonald, taken in the third round (59th overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, has made an impression despite taking a knock to the knee Thursday.

"He's a nice footballer," said Fraser. "He has good feet, good ideas, good awareness around him … We're hoping to have him back sooner rather than later."

Forward Charlie Sharp has been dealing with a quad issue while midfielder Kosi Thompson is back training after what had been feared as a "bit of a hamstring episode" turned out to be less serious.

The club continues to look to add to the roster with Fraser saying "there's a number of things being bantered about."

Toronto, which missed the playoffs last season for a fourth straight year after a 11-19-4 campaign, is scheduled to train at the Marbella Football Center through Feb. 3.

The team will then return to Toronto for a short stay before heading to Palm Beach, Fla., to continue camp through Feb. 21. While in the Sunshine State, TFC will play the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 11 and the Columbus Crew on Feb. 15.

The squad will then travel directly to Washington, D.C. for the 2025 regular-season opener on Feb. 22 against D.C. United at Audi Field.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025