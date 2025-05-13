TORONTO - It's been an uphill battle for striker Ola Brynhildsen since joining Toronto FC.

Short on game fitness when he arrived in mid-February on a 12-month loan from Denmark's FC Midtjylland, the 26-year-old Norwegian's progress has been further hampered by a string of minor injuries. Brynhildsen has made just four starts, with three other league appearances off the bench.

Toronto coach Robin Fraser says a fully healthy Brynhildsen will be worth the wait.

"We have not seen the best of Ola yet. I don't think even close," said Fraser. "Since he's been here, he's been fighting little injuries here, little injuries there. Initially, it was getting him up to speed fitness-wise. And I feel like we've scratched the surface of what he can do.

"His ability to battle physically is very good. He helps us get up the field that way but I think what we haven't see yet is that he can really score goals. The better we play in the attacking half of the field, I think the more opportunities are going to occur for Ola. And certainly that's something we've been working at for the last couple of weeks."

The next chance for Brynhildsen to show his skills is Wednesday when Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati comes to BMO Field.

Cincinnati (8-3-1) is 15 points ahead of 13th-place Toronto (2-6-4) in the standings and has lost just one of its last eight league outings (6-1-1).

Toronto showed some more teeth on offence in a 2-0 weekend win over D.C. United, finishing with a 20-15 edge in shots (9-5 in shots on target) in recording its first home victory of the season

Brynhildsen, who has managed just one shot on target in 316 minutes of MLS playing time, matched his season high with 73 minutes on the field against DC. United.

With Toronto electing not to retain German forward Prince Owusu, the team's leading scorer last season with nine goals, and Deandre Kerr sidelined by a high ankle sprain, Brynhildsen is an important piece in the Toronto puzzle.

He acknowledges it has been a slow landing in Toronto.

"I'm still getting in top shape," he said. "At least my body is starting to work normally now. It's been a rough couple of months. Being mostly on painkillers each game. Minor setbacks every other game."

Asked what the problem has been, Brynhildsen reels off more than few pieces of his anatomy, citing groin, knee and back problems.

"Some I've played with. Some, I took painkillers for. But now my body is starting to feel normal again."

The feisty five-foot-nine 154-pounder likes to play on defenders' shoulders and is deceptively strong. On a recent team video, documenting his commute with teammate Theo Corbeanu, Brynhildsen fittingly wore a Wendel Clark No. 17 Maple Leafs jersey.

Toronto will need Clark-like grit and goals Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 8-4-1 all-time against Toronto, its most wins against any club in regular season play, while coach Pat Noonan is unbeaten against TFC (6-0-1).

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the league on offence, averaging 1.42 goals a game. And it is seventh on defence, conceding 1.17 goals a game on average.

But give it an inch and it will take a mile.

Cincinnati is 7-1-0 in one-goal games, compared to 1-3-0 for Toronto, and is a perfect 7-0-0 when it scores the first goal. It also boasts the league's best home record at 5-0-1.

Cincinnati is 35-9 (.796) in MLS matches decided by one goal since the start of the 2023 season. Only New England (20-16, .557) and Austin FC (20-20, .500) have as many as 20 one-goal wins over that span.

"They're a really solid team," said Fraser. "They have not only good players, they're well-coached, they're well-organized and they do have some very, very dangerous players. We know this is going to be another big challenge."

Brazilian playmaker Evander and Togolese forward Kevin Denkey lead the way.

Evander, a finalist for 2024 MLS MVP, is tied for third in the league with nine goal contributions (seven goals and two assists). Denkey has six goals this season, two off the league lead.

Toronto defender Henry Wingo and midfielder Markus Cimermancic could be available Wednesday after injury layoffs.

There was no word on the return of captain Jonathan Osorio, who was involved in the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday. Osorio has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since April 30,

Fullback Richie Laryea and Kerr remain out.

Veteran Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund, who spent five seasons with Toronto from 2014 to 2018 before joining his hometown club, is three games short of 150 for Cincinnati. And he is just 83 minutes short of surpassing Luciano Acosta for the most minutes (10,877) in Cincinnati's MLS history.

On Monday, Cincinnati signed 40-year-old striker Kei Kamara, who ranks second in the league with 147 regular-season goals and fourth in regular-season appearances at 445. Cincinnati is his record 12th MLS club with previous stops in Columbus (twice), Houston, San Jose, Kansas City, New England, Vancouver, Colorado, Minnesota, Montreal, Chicago and LAFC.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025