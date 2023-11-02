Victor Vazquez's second stint with Toronto FC has come to an end.

The veteran midfielder was one of five players whose options for 2024 were not picked up by the Reds.

Vazquez, 36, made 12 league appearances for the Reds this season. The Barcelona native previously spent 2017 and 2018 with the team and was instrumental in the club capturing an unprecedented treble in 2017.

Forward C.J. Sapong, defender Themi Antonoglou and goaltenders Tomas Romero and Greg Ranjitsingh also saw their options declined. Defender Cristian Gutierrez's contract expired and midfielder Franco Ibarra's loan deal expires at the end of 2023.

The team picked up the options on goalkeeper Luka Gavran and midfielder Alonso Coello Camarero.

The Reds currently have 21 players under contract for 2024.