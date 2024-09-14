Toronto FC downs Austin FC to pick up three much-needed points in MLS playoff push

TORONTO — Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr scored first-half goals and Toronto FC hung on for a 2-1 win over Austin FC in MLS play Saturday.

Austin's first-ever visit to BMO Field, before an announced crowd of 25,538, showcased two teams on the MLS playoff bubble. Both badly needed the three points on offer.

Teenage substitute Owen Wolff, the son of Austin head coach Josh Wolff, pulled a goal back from Austin in the 76th minute. The 19-year-old U.S. youth international, controlling a long ball, beat defender Raoul Petretta and then waited out goalkeeper Sean Johnson before slotting it home for his first of the season.

Toronto survived a nervy six minutes of stoppage time as Austin pressed for the equalizer.

Toronto (11-15-3) came into weekend play in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference (the eighth- and ninth-place teams in each conference qualify for wild-card playoff matches).

Toronto was one point ahead of ninth-place D.C. United, two points ahead of 10th-place Atlanta and three ahead of 11th-place Philadelphia. Atlanta and Philadelphia have a game in hand, however.

Austin (9-12-7) sat 11th in the West, two points below ninth-place Minnesota. The Texas side has won just one of its last six league games (1-4-1).

Austin outshot Toronto 7-6 (6-2 in edge in shots on target) in the first half but found itself trailing 2-0 at the break as Toronto took advantage of its chances and the visitors didn't.

Toronto had a dream start, catching Austin on the counter-attack in the seventh minute. A sliding Austin player dispossessed an onrushing Kerr, who had been set free by a long ball from Alonso Coello, but the ball bounced to Osorio, who beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver with a rising shot.

It was the Toronto captain's second goal of the season in league play and his 65th for TFC in all competitions. Only Sebastian Giovinco (83) and Jozy Altidore (79) scored more in Toronto colours.

TFC went ahead on another counter attack in the 30th minute after an Austin giveaway. Osorio found Richie Laryea outpacing his marker and the wingback unselfishly sent a perfect low cross across goal for Kerr to knock home for his third of the season.

The win evened Toronto's home record at 7-7-0, while Austin fell to 3-8-3 on the road.

It was a costly evening for Austin with defender Brendan Hines-Ike, midfielder Jhojan Valencia and star attacker Sebastian Driussi allpicking up cautions to miss Wednesday's game with Los Angeles FC due to yellow-card accumulation.

Toronto defender Shane O'Neill will miss Wednesday's game against visiting Columbus for the same reason.

Johnson came up big in the 25th minute, stopping Colombian forward Jader Obrian. Johnson was fortunate on the ensuing corner with Austin unable to knock the ball home in a goalmouth scramble.

Gyasi Zardes had a goal late in the first half called off for offside. Seconds later Johnson acrobatically steered away a deflected shot after a Lorenzo Insigne giveaway.

Both teams had chances in first-half stoppage time. Kerr fired just wide on a solo rush before Johnson stopped Ghanaian international Osman Bukari.

Toronto defender Henry Wingo gave way to O'Neill in the dying seconds of the first half due to an apparent leg injury.

Toronto has five games remaining, including three more at home as it looks to return to the post-season for the first time since 2020 when it lost to Nashville after extra time at the first hurdle.

It is a challenging road.

TFC hosts Columbus, the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami while playing away at the Colorado Rapids and Chicago Fire. All but Chicago are in playoff positions.

The only previous meeting between Toronto and Austin was in May 2023, when Zardes scored a 91st-minute winner to give Austin a 1-0 win over visiting Toronto, which was then mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. That loss prompted a post-game outburst from Italian star Federico Bernardeschi about TFC's drab play.

Then-coach Bob Bradley benched Bernardeschi for the next game.

Current coach John Herdman made four changes to his starting 11 with Bernardeschi and Osorio returning from suspension and Coello and Kerr also slotting in. Coello, who had missed the last eight league games with a hamstring injury, was impressive in his 59-minute return.

The only unavailable Toronto player was veteran defender Kevin Long (hamstring). Former TFC defender Matt Hedges started for Austin.

Both teams suffered home losses last time out going into the international break. Toronto was beaten 3-1 by D.C. United while Austin lost 1-0 to Vancouver.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.