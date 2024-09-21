COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — U.S. international Reggie Cannon scored in his first Colorado start and Djordje Mihailovic converted a late penalty as the Rapids sealed an MLS playoff berth with a 2-0 win over a rejigged Toronto FC side Saturday.

The win vaulted Colorado (15-10-5, 50 points) past Los Angeles FC into third place in the Western Conference.

It's been an impressive turnaround under first-year Rapids coach Chris Armas, who was fired by Toronto in July 2021 after just 11 games (1-8-2) in charge. Colorado finished 28th in the league last season at 5-17-12 (only Toronto had a worse record at 4-20-10) and finished 17 points out of the playoffs.

Toronto (11-7-3, 36 points) remains in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, on the playoff bubble with one eye over its shoulder.

After failing to take advantage of a number of chances in the first half, Colorado went ahead in the 52nd minute on a well-constructed counterattack. Darren Yapi was the provider, threading a pass to Cannon who sidefooted a low shot into the corner from just outside the penalty box.

The 26-year-old Cannon joined Colorado on Sept. 11 as a free agent following a stint with Queens Park Rangers in England's second-tier Championship.

Bolstered by some quality substitutions, Toronto offered more on attack in the second half.

But Mihailovic delivered the coup de grace from the penalty spot in the 91st minute after Aime Mabika brought down Yapi. Mihailovic, a former CF Montreal midfielder, pulled the strings for Colorado all night,

With one eye on Wednesday's Canadian Championship final in Vancouver and some injury concerns, Toronto coach John Herdman dug into his roster to make eight changes to his starting 11 — with only goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender Sigurd Rosted and winger Derrick Etienne Jr. remaining.

Toronto's starting 11 did not includes any of TFC's designated players. Federico Bernardeschi and Richie Laryea started on the bench. Lorenzo Insigne, the other DP, and captain Jonathan Osorio — both listed as questionable after feeling some tightness in their legs during the mid-week 2-0 loss to visiting Columbus — did not dress.

Armas made five changes to his lineup.

Toronto failed to pick up points on the night and got little help elsewhere.

Charlotte blanked New England 4-0, creating a five-point buffer (along with New York City FC) over Toronto with a game in hand. Montreal downed Chicago 2-0 to move into ninth place with 34 points also having played a game less.

Philadelphia and D.C United, both on 33 points, meet Sunday.

The eight- and ninth-place teams in each conference meet in a playoff wild-card game, with the winner advancing to face the top seed (currently Inter Miami in the East).

The game was end-to-end from the get-go with the pitch soon tilting in Colorado's favour and Toronto forced to defend in numbers.

The Rapids had 63.5 per cent possession in the first half, outshooting Toronto 10-3 (5-0 in shots on target).

Defender Shane O'Neill came to Toronto's rescue in the sixth minute with a last-second goal line clearance after Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro, taking a long pass behind the Toronto backline, successfully chipped Johnson.

Toronto's best chances of the half came soon after. But a goalmouth scramble off a long throw-in failed to produce a shot and a ball that bounced off forward striker Prince Owusu's body flashed just wide.

Colorado midfielder Oliver Larraz was lucky to escape with just a caution for a high tackle on Etienne in the 23rd minute. Larraz was at the receiving end in the 37th when he was clipped in the face in a tangle with Owusu.

Herdman brought on Laryea, Matty Longstaff and Deandre Kerr to open the second half. Bernardeschi joined them in the 56th minute and Alonso Coello in the 72nd.

Bernardeschi tested Colorado 'keeper Zack Steffen with a free kick in the 82nd minute.

The Rapids were coming off a 4-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City that snapped a three-game win streak. "Probably a wake-up call," according to Armas.

Colorado improved to 10-2-3 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this season, unbeaten in its previous 10 league games (8-0-2) there since a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on May 11. Toronto has not won there since a 1-0 decision in August 2008, going 0-6-2 since including a scoreless draw the last time they met in September 2021.

The game kicked off a three-game Toronto road trip.

At stake in Wednesday's cup final against the defending champion Whitecaps is the Voyageurs Cup, a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and $50,000 from Canada Soccer in prize money.

Toronto then returns to league play, playing at Chicago next Saturday before returning home to host the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 3 and Inter Miami on Oct. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.