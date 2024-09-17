TORONTO — Coach John Herdman isn't putting too much stock in the fact that Toronto FC, since losing 4-0 in Columbus on July 6, has posted a better league record than the defending MLS champion.

Toronto, which beat visiting Austin 2-1 on Saturday, has won four of six league outings (4-2-0) since that setback at Lower.com Field while the Crew are 3-2-2.

"I don't put any credence (in that)," said Herdman. "I just look at their squad and I salivate."

Its easy to see why.

Columbus provided a league-high five players to the MLS all-star game on its home field in July in defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira, midfielder/captain Darlington Nagbe and forwards Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi.

Herdman sees layers of talent behind those all-stars.

"You see the way that they're able to almost carbon-copy players. One comes in, another goes out … and they feel like they have a very similar profile. So to be able to take (Christian) Ramirez out and then bring (Canadian forward Jacen) Russell-Rowe in as a power forward, you look and go 'Whoa, that's good to have.'"

Federico Bernardeschi was Toronto's lone all-star.

Columbus (14-5-8) comes to BMO Field on Wednesday in third place in the Eastern Conference, five places and 14 points ahead of Toronto (11-15-3). A playoff position already clinched, the Crew are hoping to leapfrog Cincinnati into second spot.

Coach Wilfried Nancy is looking forward to matching wits against Herdman.

"John is going to cook (up) something," the Frenchman said with a belly laugh. "I know John. When we played a game in (the) pre-season, it wasn't a pre-season game. It was a real game. But this is John. That's why I like him, because he's intense all the time."

"They're going to try to go all-in. They're going to try to press us, they're going to try to match us," he added. "They know exactly the way we want to play so we'll have to be clever and creative also."

Herdman, meanwhile, says TFC will have to play error-free football.

While the Crew have failed to score in their last two outings (a 4-0 loss to visiting Seattle and 0-0 draw at rival FC Cincinnati), Toronto is hurting in its backline.

Nicksoen Gomis and Henry Wingo both left the Austin game early with hamstring injuries with Herdman estimating that Gomis will be out three to four weeks and Wingo 10-12 days. Veteran Kevin Long missed the Austin game after tweaking his hamstring in training and will undergo a fitness test ahead of the game.

Shane O'Neill, meanwhile, is suspended for yellow-card accumulation.

"A tricky situation," said Herdman.

The Crew are a formidable opponent.

Columbus is tied with Real Salt Lake for fifth in the league in averaging 1.93 goals a game. Only Inter Miami (2.32), Portland Timbers (2.00), Los Angeles Galaxy (1.97) and Colorado Rapids (1.96) score more.

And Columbus boasts the league's stingiest defence, conceding 1.04 goals a game. In contrast, the Toronto defence is tied for 22nd at 1.76 goals a game.

Toronto has conceded 51 goals, 23 more than Columbus, which has collected more points (7-3-4, 25 points) on the road in league play this season than Toronto has at home (7-7-0, 21 points).

Columbus' roster also includes Canadian wingback Mo Farsi, who scored in the July win over Toronto.

The Columbus game is the first of four in an 11-day stretch that will see TFC club visit Colorado on Saturday, Vancouver on Sept. 25 in the Canadian Championship final and Chicago on Sept. 28. Toronto will then close out the regular season at home to the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 2 and Inter Miami on Oct. 5.

If the playoffs were to start tomorrow, Toronto would face ninth-place D.C. United in a wild-card matchup with the winner advancing to take on the East's top seed — currently Miami — in the best-of-three first round.

Herdman would like a different scenario, with his eyes set on overtaking seventh-place Charlotte, which has two points and a game in hand over Toronto. The seventh-place side takes on No. 2 — currently Cincinnati — in the first round.

"We're looking up, not down at the moment," said Herdman. "It's a good motivation for the lads to see that next level on the table. And it has been raised. If we're able to get to that point, it means you're not headed down to Miami in the heat, which is a tough place to go."

"We'll take whatever comes," he added. "But the critical part is to get into these playoffs. That's the key mission at the moment."

Toronto has not made the post-season since 2020 when, after finishing second overall in the Supporters' Shield standings, it was upset by Nashville after extra time at the first hurdle.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024

Note to readers: r