Toronto FC is finalizing a deal to sign Maxime Dominguez, reports Tom Bogert of GiveMeSport.

The Swiss-born midfielder will join on a season-long loan from Brazilian side Vasco de Gama.

Dominguez, 29, had made 14 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

A product of the Servette academy, Dominguez spent time in his native Switzerland with Zurich, with whom he won the Swiss Cup in 2016, and Lausanne before stints in Poland and a spell with Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente.

Internationally, Dominguez has represented Switzerland at a number of youth levels.

Should the deal be completed, Dominguez would become the third loan addition this season, joining forward Ola Brynhildsen from Midtjylland and Canada winger Theo Corbeanu from Granada.

The Reds are winless through six games this season, the first under new manager Robin Fraser, recording a pair of draws and four losses.

TFC returns to action on Sunday with a visit to Lionel Messi and undefeated Inter Miami (4-1-0).