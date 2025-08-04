Los Angeles FC has signed Scottish defender Ryan Porteous from England's Watford with Toronto FC earning US$100,000 in 2025 general allocation money in the transaction.

LAFC sent the allocation money to TFC because the Canadian club held Porteous' Major League Soccer discovery priority rights.

MLS rules allow each club to have up to five players not yet under contract to MLS teams on their discovery list. Such players can be removed or added to their list at any time.

The 26-year-old Porteous signed with LAFC through 2028 with an option for the 2029 season.

The Scottish international spent the last five months on loan to Preston North End of England's second-tier Championship.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club,” LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington said in a statement. “His experience at both the international and club level, along with his defensive intensity and ability to play out of the back, will be a great addition to our group as we push toward our goals this season.”

Porteous joined Watford in January 2023. Prior to that he played for Scotland's Hibernian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.