TORONTO - Toronto FC will be without goalkeeper Sean Johnson when it visits the league-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The 36-year-old 'keeper, one of the team's bright spots this season, is going through concussion protocol after taking a knock in training last week.

"He should be fine by early next week," said Toronto coach Robin Fraser.

Backup Luka Gavran will start with 20-year-old Adisa De Rosario, the son of Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Dwayne De Rosario, on the bench.

---

Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez provided some details Friday on the departure of Trinidad and Tobago international Tyrese Spicer, traded to Orlando City last week for up to US$550,000 in general allocation money.

At the time, Toronto said Spicer's camp had told the team "the player only wanted to continue with the club if certain contractual commitments and conditions were secured this summer," adding those terms were unacceptable.

The 24-year-old Spicer, the first overall pick in the 20-24 MLS SuperDraft, was making a modest US$83,122 this season — the last on his contract — and wanted a lot more from TFC, it appears.

Toronto was not inclined to give it to him and agreed to a move, despite holding club options on him for 2026 and 2027.

"The reality is when you get a phone call on the player's behalf that the player needs four times or five times his deal by the end of the summer or he would like to be moved, it's not even a very difficult conversation at that point in time," said Hernandez.

__

Hernandez says the future of forward Cassius Mailula should soon be made clear.

The 24-year-old was sent out on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club in April 2024 with the option of a permanent transfer for Mailula when the loan ended last month.

Hernandez said Toronto had since given Mailula some time off.

"We've been re-engaged with him and his representation about what steps are to come," said the GM. "So there's a likelihood I would say in the short-term of a full kind of resolution, whether that's the player reintegrating with us and returning to Toronto or finding a next opportunity that actually might make sense for both parties.

"So that's ongoing and I think we'll have a resolution sooner rather than later."

The South African international made just eight appearances for Toronto with two goals and one assist across all competitions since joining the team in July 2023 as part of Major League Soccer's under-22 initiative.

Mailula joined Toronto FC from South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025