Toronto FC GM says hunt for new talent continues with movement the other way possible

TORONTO - Toronto FC GM Jason Hernandez says reinforcements are coming.

And there could also be movement out the door before Toronto opens MLS regular-season play Feb. 22 with Hernandez suggesting the future of Italian designated players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi may not be at the club.

Hernandez, noting the club gets inquiries about both players at every transfer window, said discussions continue with Insigne's camp. And he reiterated the words of MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley that "everything is on the table."

"That is still true at this point in time," he told an evening reception for Toronto season ticket-holders Thursday.

"Certainly (they are) two players that are under contract (with TFC). Is there a world where not both of those players are under contract to start the season? Yes, there is a world where that is the assessment."

With other transfer windows closing, Turkey is a possible destination.

Insigne, who turns 34 in June, has been a polarizing, forlorn figure in Toronto colours. While he has shown flashes of sublime skills, they have not come very often and the injury-plagued Insigne has often looked like he wants to be anywhere else.

Bernardeschi, painted as a disruptive loose cannon by some during the Bob Bradley era, was far more productive as a wingback under former coach John Herdman.

The flashy Italian, who turns 31 on Feb. 16, earned all-star honours playing in a deeper role. But he showed the self-control of a toddler at times, with disciplinary lapses that cost the team.

With their combined salaries of US$21.7 million last year producing 12 goals and 15 assists, it was not money not well spent.

Hernandez was flanked by Pelley and new Toronto coach Robin Fraser with former star striker Sebastian Giovinco, who rejoined the club in October as a special adviser, watching from the crowd at a downtown sports bar.

Hernandez said the team currently has offers out on a striker, a centre back and a midfielder.

One forward option — AS Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov — is no longer in play, however. It appears the two could not come to an agreement on the Uzbekistan captain after prolonged negotiations in Rome involving Hernandez, Giovinco and Marco Neppe, the former Bayern Munich technical director now serving as a Toronto adviser.

Shomurodov joined Roma on a five-year deal from Genoa in August 2021 for an initial fee of 17.5 million euros ($26 million).

Hernandez' goal is to land a designated player-level talent using targeted allocation money (TAM), a league contrivance to help bring in elite talent without the DP label. Under league rules, that means a maximum salary of some US$1.74 million in 2025 with Toronto looking to convert that player into a designated player in 2026.

Toronto's lone off-season addition, so far, has been Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu, acquired on a season-long loan from Spain's Granada CF.

Lifting a corner of the front-office curtain, Hernandez suggested one of the reasons the club has not gone on a shopping spree is that it is giving Fraser some time to evaluate the talent.

Doing it right also takes time, he offered.

On the roster construction front, Hernandez said the club is leaning toward going with the league's "U-22 Initiative Player" model, which allows up to two designated players and up to four U-22 initiative players (in both cases, only a portion of their pay counts when it comes to the salary cap). That model comes with an additional US$2 million in general allocation money (which can be used to buy down salary costs).

"We actually prefer more in the young space, invest more in the U-22s," Hernandez said.

The other option is the "Three Designated Player" model, which allows for up to three designated players and up to three U-22 initiative players.

Toronto currently has three DPs in Insigne, Bernardeschi and Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea.

Hernandez suggested the club is leaning toward going with two DPs this year, switching back to three DPs in 2026.

TFC does not necessarily need to shed a DP to go the U-22 Initiative route given Laryea's contract can be converted to a non-DP deal.

Hernandez also confirmed that former TFC fullback Steven Beitashour, as well as former Colorado Rapids assistant Wolde Harris, are joining Fraser's coaching staff.

Pelley told the supporters that missing the playoffs the last four years was unacceptable. Better days are coming, he added.

"Our only goal is to contend for an MLS Cup on an annual basis … It will be a relentless pursuit of championships," he said.

He also promised "some unbelievable friendlies" to be announced in the next month.

Hernandez told the supporters that he, Fraser and Giovinco — given their time with the club — are fully invested.

"It means to us what it means to you … Because quite frankly we have as much skin in the game as anyone," he said.

A former assistant coach in Toronto under Greg Vanney from 2015 to 2019 before leaving to take charge of the Colorado Rapids, Fraser says he has liked what he has seen in the team character to date.

"This group has worked incredibly hard since we've started. And that alone makes me feel like we're in for something good," he said.

"I have a lot of faith that this is going to be an interesting year," he added.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025