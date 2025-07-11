Toronto FC hosts Atlanta in a battle of struggling teams looking to climb standings

TORONTO - Toronto FC welcomes Atlanta United on Saturday in a battle of two teams still struggling to find a way back up the MLS standings.

Atlanta (4-10-6) goes into weekend play in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, one place and one point above Toronto (4-11-5).

Atlanta has just two wins in its last 14 league outings (2-8-4) since a March 29 win over New York City FC. Toronto, which has not played since a 3-1 loss at New York City FC on July 3, has won just one of its last six games (1-4-1).

Despite Atlanta's recent poor form, Toronto coach Robin Fraser expects a tough challenge at BMO Field.

"With the amount of quality that they have, on any day they could be the best team in the league, given the players that they have," he said after training in the heat Friday. "Sometimes seasons go this way where, for whatever reason, good teams don't quite click. But I feel like it's just a matter of time before they click and I'm hoping it's not this weekend."

Atlanta coach Ronny Deila had some blunt words for his players this week.

"We need to work really hard," said the Norwegian. "It doesn't matter away or home (but) especially away you need to suffer and you need to enjoy suffering as a team."

Deila has said his team could use "stronger leadership and a stronger hunger."

"We have very nice players, staff and everything. But I think we can be more aggressive in wanting to achieve something … We haven't been good enough."

Asked what he wants from the upcoming transfer window, Deila replied "players better than what we have."

Still, Atlanta leads the league in attendance, averaging 44,037 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Toronto ranks 19th at 19,959, just below the Vancouver Whitecaps (19,965).

Atlanta, at 0-7-3 away from home, and the Los Angeles Galaxy (0-8-4) are the only teams in the league yet to win the road this season.

Toronto has suffered at home (where it is 2-7-3) and away (2-4-2). Still Deila calls TFC a hard-working, organized team.

Fraser also sees positives.

"I feel really encouraged about how hard and how cohesively the team is working … I feel like we are moving in a direction where if we can repeat that effort and cohesion that we will give ourselves a good chance," he said.

Atlanta ended a three-game losing streak with a scoreless draw Saturday at D.C. United, just its second clean sheet of the season.

The Five Stripes added to their roster earlier this month, signing Albanian international defender Enea Mihaj on a free transfer but will have to wait until the secondary transfer window opens July 24 to use him.

Saturday marks Toronto's second game since buying out Italian designated players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

"There's no superstars that think they're bigger than the team and that is always dangerous to meet," Deila said.

"The intensity will be totally different than it was in D.C.," he added.

Off the pitch, Atlanta has been dealing with news that president and chief executive officer Garth Lagerwey is taking an indefinite leave of absence after recently being diagnosed with cancer. The club says the prognosis of a complete recovery is encouraging.

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, tied for the league lead with 75 saves, was hurt in a clash of heads during the D.C. United game but was cleared to finish the game.

"He's a tough guy," said Deila.

Atlanta is missing injured goalkeeper Josh Cohen, defenders Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams and midfielder Jay Fortune.

Toronto has long-term injury absentees in defenders Nicksoen Gomis, Henry Wingo and Zane Monlouis, with all three likely out for the season.

Midfielder Markus Cimermancic is available for selection and captain Jonathan Osorio, while not ready for the weekend, is said to be "really close" to a return.

After Saturday's game, Toronto plays at San Diego, Nashville, Charlotte and Philadelphia with its next home game Aug. 16 against Columbus.

While the overall series with Atlanta is even-steven at 5-5-6, Toronto holds a 4-1-2 edge at BMO Field.

TFC won 2-0 when Atlanta last visited, in a battle of depleted teams March 23, 2024, when it was minus-1 C at kickoff, feeling like minus-8 with a biting wind. On the plus side, the snow that had fallen the day before had largely disappeared.

Saturday's forecast calls for 26 C, feeling like 34 C for the evening kickoff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025