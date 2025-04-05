Toronto FC hurting in the backline ahead of game against league-leading Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Toronto FC is hurting on defence for Sunday's MLS game at unbeaten Inter Miami.

TFC will be missing injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo as well as wingback Tyrese Spicer and forward Deandre Kerr.

On the plus side, veteran centre back Kevin Long returned to training this week after missing last weekend's scoreless draw with visiting Vancouver due to a hamstring issue. And Sigurd Rosted and Nicksoen Gomis, who both started in the backline last week with Wingo, are healthy.

Coming into weekend play, Toronto (0-4-2) had conceded a league-worst 12 goals.

Miami (4-0-1) is missing Tadeo Allende and David Ruiz while David Martinez is listed as questionable, according to the official MLS injury report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025