TFC leaves Insigne unprotected for San Diego FC expansion draft
Toronto FC has left winger Lorenzo Insigne, Major League Soccer’s second highest-paid player, unprotected for tomorrow’s San Diego FC expansion draft.
Insigne, 33, had a cap hit of $15.4 million in 2024 and has a designated player option for 2025. The Italian signed a four-year contract with the club on July 1, 2022.
Insigne had four goals and six assists in 23 matches (17 starts) with TFC last season. In three seasons with Toronto, he has tallied 14 goals and 11 assists over 54 matches.
For the expansion draft, each MLS team was allowed to protect 12 eligible players. No teams were exempt. Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player picked.
Toronto FC left the following players eligible to be selected in the expansion draft:
Edwards, Nathaniel
Flores, Deybi
Insigne, Lorenzo
Mabika, Aimé
Mailula, Cassius
O'Neill, Shane
Owusu, Prince
Perruzza, Jordan
Petretta, Raoul
Ranjitsingh, Greg
Rosted, Sigurd
Sharp, Charlie
The following players are available from CF Montreal:
Cóccaro, Matias
Corbo, Gabriele
Doody, Grayson
Edwards, Raheem
Iliadis, Ilias
Ketterer, Logan
Lappalainen, Lassi
Martínez, Josef
Schiavoni, Matteo
Sosa, Joaquín
Thorkelsson, Robert
Wanyama, Victor
The Vancouver Whitecaps left the following players available:
Bendik, Joe
Bovalina, Giuseppe
Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas
Halbouni, Belal
Johnson, Levonte
Kreilach, Damir
Martins, Luís
Ngando, J.C.
Picault, Fafà
Raposo, Ryan
Schöpf, Alessandro
Takaoka, Yohei
Utvik, Bjørn