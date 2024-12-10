Toronto FC has left winger Lorenzo Insigne, Major League Soccer’s second highest-paid player, unprotected for tomorrow’s San Diego FC expansion draft.

Insigne, 33, had a cap hit of $15.4 million in 2024 and has a designated player option for 2025. The Italian signed a four-year contract with the club on July 1, 2022.

Insigne had four goals and six assists in 23 matches (17 starts) with TFC last season. In three seasons with Toronto, he has tallied 14 goals and 11 assists over 54 matches.

For the expansion draft, each MLS team was allowed to protect 12 eligible players. No teams were exempt. Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player picked.

Toronto FC left the following players eligible to be selected in the expansion draft:

Edwards, Nathaniel

Flores, Deybi

Insigne, Lorenzo

Mabika, Aimé

Mailula, Cassius

O'Neill, Shane

Owusu, Prince

Perruzza, Jordan

Petretta, Raoul

Ranjitsingh, Greg

Rosted, Sigurd

Sharp, Charlie

The following players are available from CF Montreal:

Cóccaro, Matias

Corbo, Gabriele

Doody, Grayson

Edwards, Raheem

Iliadis, Ilias

Ketterer, Logan

Lappalainen, Lassi

Martínez, Josef

Schiavoni, Matteo

Sosa, Joaquín

Thorkelsson, Robert

Wanyama, Victor

The Vancouver Whitecaps left the following players available:

Bendik, Joe

Bovalina, Giuseppe

Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas

Halbouni, Belal

Johnson, Levonte

Kreilach, Damir

Martins, Luís

Ngando, J.C.

Picault, Fafà

Raposo, Ryan

Schöpf, Alessandro

Takaoka, Yohei

Utvik, Bjørn