TORONTO - Toronto FC has sent teenage defender Adam Pearlman on a season-long loan to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League.

The 19-year-old Canadian youth international from Maple, Ont., made his first-team debut with TFC off the bench in July 2023 against St. Louis City SC, having signed a short-term contract.

He graduated to the first team as a homegrown player in February 2024.

Pearlman, who joined the Toronto academy in 2016, made 72 appearances from 2022 to 2024 with Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro play.

“Adam is another promising young Canadian talent we are pleased to welcome to Halifax this season," Halifax sporting director Matt Fegan said in a statement. "During his time so far in Toronto and for national youth teams, he has displayed a high technical ability and professionalism. We are looking forward to this collaboration with TFC on his continued development and thrilled Adam chose Wanderers among his many offers for this important next step of his career.”

As part of the loan agreement, Pearlman can't be recalled by Toronto during Halifax's 2025 season

His on-field minutes will contribute toward the CPL club’s requirement of 2,000 domestic U21 minutes during the regular season. But as a loanee, Pearlman’s minutes will count for a maximum of 1,000 minutes towards that requirement.

“Adam gives us an incredible combination of size and pace, which allows him to play anywhere across our backline,” Wanderers coach Patrice Gheisar said. “He fits the profile of our team perfectly because he is great on the ball, making forward passes and finding splits. It’s amazing that he’s just 19 and has over 70 games of pro experience.”

