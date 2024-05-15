Toronto FC manager John Herdman, goalkeeper Sean Johnson and defender Richie Laryea have all been suspended for their parts in an on-field altercation with New York City FC after last Saturday's game at BMO Field, Major League Soccer's Disciplinary Committee announced on Wednesday.

The visitors were 3-2 victors.

Herdman, Johnson and Laryea have all been banned from Wednesday night's visit to Nashville. Forward Prince Owusu, who received a red card at the end of the match, will also be unavailable for the Reds. The suspension to Laryea is moot with the Canada right-back out with a hamstring injury.

New York City defender Strahinja Tanasijevic also received a red card and will be out when his team visits Philadelphia Union.

There could be more discipline meted out on top of Wednesday's rulings. The MLS Disciplinary Committee says it continues to assess Saturday's incident and those involved for further discipline and will announce complete findings and sanctions at a later date.