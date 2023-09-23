Toronto FC match vs. NYCFC postponed due to water main break at Red Bull Arena

Toronto FC's match vs. New York City FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday due to a water main break to a pipeline that services Red Bull Arena, Major League Soccer and the participating teams said.

The match will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Toronto FC currently sits in 15th place at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 4-15-10, while New York (7-10-13) are 10th in the East and remain in the playoff hunt.