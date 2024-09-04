The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson an undisclosed amount for tangling with D.C. United midfielder Gabriel Pirani in TFC's 3-1 loss Saturday.

Thompson attempted to play peacemaker as teammate Richie Laryea clashed with Pirani in the 90th minute of the game at BMO Field. But in pushing the Brazilian away, the 21-year-old from Toronto fell afoul of Major League Soccer's policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent.

Laryea and Pirani were both booked on the play, which started when the TFC wingback pushed the D.C. United player as he kicked the ball away to delay a Toronto free kick after Laryea was chopped to the ground.

