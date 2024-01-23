Jonathan Osorio will wear the armband in 2024.

Toronto FC named the Canada midfielder its new captain on Tuesday.

Destined for the armband ❤️



Introducing the 8th Captain in #TFCLive club history, Jonathan Osorio. pic.twitter.com/E61CxbFDxy — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) January 23, 2024

The Toronto-born Osorio becomes the eighth captain and club history and assumes the role from the retired Michael Bradley.

Osorio, 31, is set to enter his 12th season with the Reds. His 280 Major League Soccer appearances are a club record. He is third all-time in goals for TFC with 46.

In his time with the club, Osorio has won three Canadian Championships, three Eastern Conference Championships, the 2017 Supporters' Shield and the 2017 MLS Cup.

Internationally, Osorio has been capped 71 times by Canada, scoring nine goals. Osorio was a member of the Canada squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.