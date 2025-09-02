Ola Brynhildsen's time at Toronto FC is over.

The team and player mutually terminated the Norwegian striker's loan, the team announced on Tuesday. Brynhildsen now returns to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

“We want to thank Ola for his efforts during his time with us this season," TFC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "Ola faced many challenges, on and off the pitch, throughout the season, but he always worked diligently to contribute to the group. At this time, we have mutually decided to part ways, with Ola being presented with an opportunity back in Europe, and our desire to prioritize other attacking personnel currently within the group for the remainder of the season. We wish Ola the best in his next chapter.”

A native of Baerum, Brynhildsen joined TFC in February on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. He finishes his Reds career with two goals in 21 Major League Soccer appearances.

Internationally, the 26-year-old Brynhildsen has been capped four times by Norway.

Coming off of a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal on Saturday, TFC returns to action on Sept. 13 with a visit to the New England Revolution.