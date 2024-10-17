Toronto FC promises change after missing out on playoffs yet again

TORONTO — MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley and Toronto FC's top officials have promised change at the ailing MLS club, which is sitting out the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Pelley says while the franchise's entire organizational structure is under review, it is going to take some time to find the right answers.

Coach John Herdman says he is looking for young, athletic and durable talent to help turn around a club which he said started the season strongly but finished weakly.

Toronto (11-19-4) was eliminated from playoff contention in a 1-0 loss Oct. 5 to visiting Inter Miami. It will watch the regular season finale from the sidelines, with a bye the final weekend.

Toronto has not made the playoffs since 2020, when it exited at the first hurdle in an upset loss to expansion Nashville. Its regular-season record since then is 30-75-21, with coaches Chris Armas and Bob Bradley fired along the way.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024