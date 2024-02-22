Toronto FC announced a new contract for goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh on Thursday.

The deal is for the 2024 season and comes with an option for 2025.

A 30-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont., Ranjitsingh has made four league appearances for the first team in his two seasons at the club.

A product of Mercer, Ranjitsingh has previously spent time with Orlando City and Minnesota United, making a combined five appearances. He also had loan spells at Orlando City, Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union, but did not see game action.

Internationally, Ranjitsingh was capped once by Trinidad and Tobago in a 2019 friendly.

The Reds open up their 2024 season on Sunday with a visit to FC Cincinnati.