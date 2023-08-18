Toronto FC received permission to speak to former midfielder Carl Robinson for their head coaching vacancy, DC United officials confirmed to the Washington Post's Steven Goff.

But United head coach Wayne Rooney doesn't believe that Robinson, his assistant, intends to leave.

"Carl stressed he wants to be here, so I don't think he's going anywhere," Rooney said.

Robinson, 46, made 74 appearances across all competitions for the Reds from 2007 to 2009 and was a member of the team's inaugural squad.

Capped 56 times by Wales, Robinson also suited up for Wolves, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Norwich City and New York Red Bulls in a 15-year pro career.

Following his retirement, Robinson got into coaching and spent four-plus seasons as head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2013 to 2018. He amassed a record of 78-49-72, reaching the playoffs on three occasions.

After his dismissal, Robinson spent three seasons in the Australian A-League as manager of Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.

He joined the United staff at the beginning of the current season.

Toronto FC has been without a permanent manager since the firing of Bob Bradley in June. Former Canada midfielder Terry Dunfield has managed the team on an interim basis and is winless in six matches.

Earlier this week, TSN's Matt Scianitti confirmed that the club had interviewed Canada manager John Herdman about the role.

The Reds return to MLS competition on Sunday with a visit from CF Montreal at BMO Field.