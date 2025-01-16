Toronto FC has rewarded midfielder Alonso Coello with a new contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

The MLS club announced in late October that it was exercising the 2025 contract option on the 25-year-old Spaniard who made a bargain US$94,049 last season. On Thursday, it extended his stay.

Toronto GM Jason Hernandez calls Coello "a model young professional."

"In each season with our club, he has demonstrated an ability to grow his game, and we look forward to helping him reach his full potential," Hernandez said in a statement.

Coello has spent the last two seasons with TFC since signing a first-team deal in April 2023 that ran through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Coello, who played collegiate soccer at Florida Atlantic University originally joined Toronto FC II in April 2022. He served as captain for the MLS NEXT Pro side, playing a team-high 2,189 minutes in 25 appearances and leading the team to the Eastern Conference final for the first time in club history.

At Florida Atlantic University he had three goals and 11 assists in 60 appearances from 2018 to 2021. A three-year captain for the Owls, he was a four-time All-Conference USA selection.

Coello has made 52 appearance for TFC across all competitions. A defensive midfielder able to connect the defence and offence with an accurate pass, Coello has flourished when healthy.

He had one goal and two assists in 25 league appearances (including 20 starts) last season when he missed more than two months with a hamstring tear.

“I am very happy to have signed this new contract extension with the cub that gave me the chance to make my professional debut," Coello said. “I am truly grateful for the warm welcome I received from TFC and its fans, which allowed me to grow both personally and professionally.

"Toronto has become my home, and I look forward to giving back all the love and appreciation this city and its people have shown me.”

The Toronto squad leaves for Spain on Friday to continue pre-season training.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025