Toronto FC winger/wingback Federico Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for "failing to leave the field in a timely manner" after being sent off in the 88th minute of Toronto’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United on Saturday.

The Italian star was ejected after receiving a second yellow card, this time for kicking the ball away. Toronto, which squandered a 2-0 lead, also had defender Nicksoen Gomis sent off for a second caution in the 93rd minute.

Bernardeschi has been in hot water before this season.

He was shown a red card for his role in a melee at the final whistle of TFC's 2-3 loss to visiting New York City FC on May 11. He also sat out Toronto's 4-3 loss to visiting FC Cincinnati on May 27 due to yellow-card accumulation.

The 30-year-old Italian has been a force when he has managed to stay on the pitch.

Bernardeschi has now 12 goal contributions (seven goals and five assists) in his last eight MLS matches. He has scored a goal in four of his last five league outings to become the sixth player in club history to score 20 goals in MLS play.

The fine will likely not bother Bernardeschi, the league's sixth-highest-paid player at US$6.295 million this season. But missing Toronto's next game June 15 against the visiting Chicago Fire due to the red card will hurt.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee also fined CF Montreal forward Ariel Lassiter an undisclosed amount for the failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw at the Philadelphia Union.

Lassiter was initially shown a yellow that was upgraded to red upon video review for violent conduct in use of the elbow.

The Disciplinary Committee also found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the league's mass confrontation policy in the 45th minute of their 2-1 loss Saturday at the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was a third such violation for Colorado this season, resulting in fines for both the club and head coach Chris Armas.

Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar, midfielders Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, and Djordje Mihailovic, and forward Kevin Cabral were also fined for their role in the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.