Toronto will be missing the suspended Federico Bernardeschi for Saturday's regular-season finale against Inter Miami while fellow Italian star Lorenzo Insigne is likely only available for a cameo due to strains to both his calves.

With a combined payroll of US$21.7 million, the two will be high-priced cheerleaders at BMO Field.

Bernardeschi, whose US$6.295-million salary ranks sixth in MLS, has been Toronto's best player this season. Converted to wingback, the 30-year-old leads the team in goal contributions (eight goals and eight assists) and shots (101) despite a recent scoring slump.

Able to discombobulate defenders with his pace and guile, Bernardeschi specializes in cutting in off the flank and launching left-footed howitzers. But at times he displays the emotional stability of a preschooler.

After Kevin Long's 39th-minute headed goal off a Bernardeschi corner was called back in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the visiting New York Red Bulls, the riled-up Italian bowled over a New York defender and was booked after expressing his disgust at referee Filip Dujic.

After giving the ball away to Dylan Nealis with an errant pass in the 74th minute, Bernardeschi pulled down the Red Bull defender and was shown another yellow — which prompted his third red card of the season.

The Italian punted the ball high into the air as Dujic produced the red card. His exit was not quick enough for the MLS Disciplinary Committee, which fined him an undisclosed amount Friday "for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner."

Bernardeschi was also shown a red card May 11 for his role in a melee at the final whistle of TFC's 3-2 loss to visiting New York City FC.

And he was sent off June 1 in the 87th minute of Toronto’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United for a second yellow card (awarded for kicking the ball away). That also earned a follow-up fine from the Disciplinary Committee.

Bernardeschi also sat out Toronto's 4-3 loss to FC Cincinnati on May 27 and 2-1 loss to D.C. United on Aug. 31 due to yellow-card accumulation. His 10 cautions this season are tied for fourth in the league.

"Fede's been a real rock for the club, in terms of his contributions," Herdman said Friday. "He puts a shift in.

"But he's a passionate guy as well and it's been a challenge for him. He gets emotional, because he cares. And sometimes that emotion gets beyond him. But at the same time, we're where we're at for a lot of reasons and he'd be one of them — we're still in that playoff fight."

Herdman said Bernardeschi's outbursts have been addressed.

"It was raised and he's accepted some responsibility for that. He knows if we can get through this weekend and into the playoffs, some things have got to change."

Bernardeschi missed a penalty in Chicago and has not scored in his last 18 games in all competitions dating back to late June. The Italian had 13 goal contributions (eight goals, five assists) in his previous nine league appearances.

Injuries have limited the 33-year-old Insigne to just 22 league appearances this season (including 17 starts) with four goals and five assists. Insigne has three goals in his last 18 appearances, dating back to mid-June, and has been blanked in his last five outings.

Insigne, whose salary of US$15.4 million is second only to Lionel Messi's US$20.5 million in MLS, had to leave the Sept. 25 Canadian Championship final in Vancouver after 68 minutes and sat on the bench until the 88th minute of Toronto's 1-1 draw in Chicago three days later.

Inexplicably he passed up an open shot in the Chicago penalty box and instead passed the ball into traffic to snuff out a Toronto threat. Minutes later, he hammered a far more difficult shot from distance off the woodwork.

Insigne did not dress for the mid-week loss to the Red Bulls.

"If he plays a role (Saturday) it will be minor," Herdman said.

"He's pushing. I'd never question his desire to play for this club. He's always the first to pull his shirt on. But at this stage, it would be … a roll of the dice. And if you put him on, you might have to bring him out after two, three minutes."

Both Italians have time left on their contract.

Bernardeschi is under contract through 2026 with club options through 2028. Insigne's deal runs through June 2026 with a club option for the remainder of that season.

Toronto (11-18-4) needs a win over league-leading Miami (20-4-8) and help elsewhere to hang on to the ninth and last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.