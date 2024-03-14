Toronto FC will be without goalkeeper Sean Johnson and fullback Richie Laryea for two to three more weeks due to hamstring strains.

Coach John Herdman says Laryea, who has missed the last two games, is expected to be out for three more weeks. Johnson, who was injured on the eve of Saturday's home-opening 1-0 win over Charlotte FC, is expected to be sidelined for two more weeks.

Toronto has been one of the surprise teams in Major League Soccer so far this season, with two wins and a tie in its first three outings. TFC, which finished last in the league last season at 4-20-10, has yet to concede a goal.

Toronto plays at winless New York City FC on Saturday. The good news is forward Deandre Kerr, who has yet to play this season due to a calf injury, could be on the bench

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024