Deybi Flores's time with Toronto FC is at an end.

The team announced the transfer of the Honduras midfielder to Saudi Pro League side Al-Najma on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Flores, 29, was in his second season with the Reds and had made 19 league appearances.

“Deybi exemplified the passion, resilience, and determination that resonate with our club and our supporters," TFC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "We recognize that he recently received an important opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League and understand the importance of this move for him and his family. We support Deybi in pursuing this step in his career and wish him the best. Deybi will always have a home here at Toronto FC.”

Since joining the team from Hungarian side Fehervar, Flores appeared in 58 games across all competitions over two seasons, scoring three goals.

A native of San Pedro Sula, Flores had previously spent time in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, appearing in 10 matches over two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Internationally, Flores has been capped 53 times by Honduras since his senior debut in 2015.

Al-Najma, managed by former Portugal left-back Mario Silva, finished second in the Saudi First Division last season and were promoted to the top flight.