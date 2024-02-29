Toronto FC is turning to England for an addition to its midfield.

The team announced the signing of former Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff on Thursday.

Longstaff, 23, joins on a two-year deal with an option for 2026. He is a Magpies academy product and made 14 Premier League appearances for the club in four senior seasons, scoring twice.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad,” TFC manager John Herdman said in a statement. “His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.

After loan spells at Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United, Longstaff has been out of contract following an ACL tear incurred in December of 2022.

Internationally, Longstaff made two appearances for the England Under-20 side.

Longstaff is the younger brother of Toon midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The Reds opened their 2024 season last Sunday with a scoreless draw at FC Cincinnati. The team returns to action on Sunday with a visit to the New England Revolution.