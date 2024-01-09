Toronto FC signs Honduras midfielder Flores
Deybi Flores - TSN
Deybi Flores is returning to Major League Soccer.
Toronto FC announced the signing of the Honduras midfielder on Tuesday.
Flores, 27, made 10 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2015 to 2018.
Capped 25 times by Honduras, Flores had been played at Hungarian side Fehervar following a two-year stint at Greek Super League team Panetolikos where he was a teammate of Canada defender Derek Cornelius.
Flores becomes the Reds' first signing of the John Herdman era.