Deybi Flores is returning to Major League Soccer.

Toronto FC announced the signing of the Honduras midfielder on Tuesday.

Welcome to Toronto, Deybi 🍁🇭🇳



Toronto FC sign Defensive Midfielder Deybi Flores.#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) January 9, 2024

Flores, 27, made 10 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2015 to 2018.

Capped 25 times by Honduras, Flores had been played at Hungarian side Fehervar following a two-year stint at Greek Super League team Panetolikos where he was a teammate of Canada defender Derek Cornelius.

Flores becomes the Reds' first signing of the John Herdman era.