Toronto FC has dipped into the transfer market with the signing of Kevin Long.

The Reds announced the acquisition of the Ireland centre-back from Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Long, 33, joins the team for 2024 with an option for 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Toronto FC family," TFC manager John Herdman said in a statement. "Kevin's experience will be a welcome addition to TFC’s back line. He's here to help rebuild the club and is hungry for success."

A native of Cork, Long was in his second season with the Blues. He appeared in 20 games across all competitions this season. Long previously spent parts of 14 seasons at Burnley where he made 48 Premier League appearances.

"We are very happy to add a player of Kevin's pedigree and experience to our backline this season,” TFC general manager Jason Hernandez said. “During his time in the UK, Kevin has demonstrated an ability to perform in some very difficult leagues, and he will provide us with the leadership necessary to reinforce our central defence. We are excited to add not only a quality player but a quality character to our group."

Internationally, Long has been capped 17 times by Ireland.

Long's deal is pending a medical and the player will occupy an international spot on the team's roster.

The Reds open up their 2024 season on Sunday with a visit to FC Cincinnati.