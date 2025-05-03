Toronto FC still looking for first win at home after losing to New England Revolution

TORONTO - Another loss for Toronto FC. And yet another injury.

The pain is mounting for Toronto (1-6-4), which continues its search for a first home win of the Major League Soccer season after a 2-0 loss to the resurgent New England Revolution on Saturday.

The final whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos from the announced crowd of 19,690 at BMO Field.

Carles Gil and Leo Campana scored for New England (5-4-1), which came into the game with just seven goals in its previous nine matches. The Revs could have added significantly more to that total had it not been for Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Toronto coach Robin Fraser saw no silver linings on the day, seeing a regression in his team that came into the game having lost just one of its last five league outings (1-1-3), a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC last Saturday.

Fraser has not been helped by an ever-growing injury list.

Toronto' was missing captain Jonathan Osorio, backup goalkeeper Luka Gavran, defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo, midfielder Markus Cimermancic, midfielder/forward Derick Etienne Jr. and forward Deandre Kerr.

Add Nicksoen Gomis to the list after the defender went down in the 63rd minute in the Toronto penalty box with a non-contact injury. He had to be helped off the field, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Fraser, while yet to receive an official prognosis, said the injury seemed "quite bad."

Defender Sigurd Rosted had to come off at halftime, as did forward Ola Brynhildsen whose minutes are being limited after coming back from injury. And veteran defender Kevin Long remained on the bench, not ready to see action.

Toronto finished with Kosi Thompson, a midfielder converted to fullback, playing centre back alongside 18-year-old Lazar Stefanovic.

"I don't want to make it sound like a pity party," said Fraser. "It is what it is and we are where we are and we still have an obligation to compete. That certainly won't change.

"I was disappointed today because I think in the last six weeks or so this group — win, lose, draw — I've been really really proud of their level of engagement. And I thought today was a bit of a lapse."

After a 1-4-1 start to the season, New England has won four straight by blanking Atlanta, New York City FC, Charlotte FC and now Toronto. The Revs, having switched to a back three, extended their shutout streak to 385 minutes in front of Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

In contrast, Toronto has not scored in league play at home in 439 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr's goal April 5 in a 2-1 loss to Chicago. TFC is 0-3-2 at BMO Field this season with its last home win Sept. 14, a 2-1 decision over Austin FC.

While Toronto had plenty of the ball in the first half, it was New England that took advantage of its chances.

Gil put the Revs ahead in the 11th minute with their first shot on goal. After a Thompson giveaway, wingback Ilay Feingold sent in a cross that Gomis got his head to, only to see the ball go straight to Gil who acrobatically volleyed it home from just inside the penalty box.

"That is a really really quality goal by a quality player," said Fraser. "But it never should have been there. So the turnovers really did us in. Injuries as well.

"It feels like we've made more forced substitutions this year than I can remember in a long time."

Campana made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, capping a rapid-fire counterattack with a low shot that beat Johnson. The play began deep in the New England end when Federico Bernardeschi lost the ball. Six passes later it was in the Toronto goal.

Johnson made several big saves in the first half, including a spectacular one-handed stop on Ignatius Ganago in injury time, to limit the damage to two goals as the visitors began to find gaps in the Toronto defence.

Some in the supporters section in the south stand walked out during the first half in an apparent protest. A banner reading "This Badge Don't Belong To You!!!" was unfurled at one point. Another banner read "Accept Existence or Expect Resistance."

New England outshot Toronto 13-8 (6-2 in shots on target) in the first half. The final count was 18-18 with the Revs having a 6-4 edge on shots on target.

Saturday's contest was the first of seven in May for Toronto, with six at home.

Coach Robin Fraser made seven changes to the mid-week team that lost a penalty shootout to CF Montreal in Telus Canadian Championship play.

Bernardeschi moved up front at halftime to lead the attack. Fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne entered the game to a mixed reception in the 57th minute.

UP NEXT

New England: Visits Rhode Island in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday.

Toronto: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday, May 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.