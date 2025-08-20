Jose Cifuentes is headed back to Major League Soccer.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports Toronto FC is finalizing a loan deal for the Ecuador midfielder with Rangers.

The deal is a loan through next summer with a purchase option.

A native of Esmeraldas, Cifuentes previously made 102 appearances across four seasons for Los Angeles FC from 2020 to 2023 and won an MLS Cup with the team in 2022.

Cifuentes joined the Ibrox outfit in 2023 and made 20 appearances across all competitions before a pair of loan spells, at Brazilian side Cruzeiro and Greek Super League club Aris.

Internationally, Cifuentes has made 21 appearances for Ecuador and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup.