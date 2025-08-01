Toronto FC announced the trade of Tyrese Spicer to Orlando City on Friday.

In exchange for the 24-year-old Trinidad and Tobago forward, the Reds receive up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money.

A native of Trincity, Spicer was the first overall selection of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by TFC out of Lipscomb.

He's appeared in 40 MLS games over two seasons, scoring four goals.

Internationally, Spicer has been capped six times by the Soca Warriors after making his senior debut earlier this year.