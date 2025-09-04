Daniel Levy is out at Tottenham Hotspur.

The team announced the departure of its executive chairman after 25 years on Thursday.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees," Levy said in a statement. "We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years."

Peter Charrington will step into the newly created role of non-executive chairman as Levy's successor.

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch," Charrington said. "I do recognize there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future. We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by [chief executive officer] Vinai [Venkatesham] and his executive team.”

A native of Essex, England, Levy joined the Spurs board in 2000 and became chairman in February of 2001 when the sale of the team from Alan Sugar to ENIC International, a company Levy owns nearly 30 per cent of, officially closed. He took full control of day-to-day operations that fall.

Under Levy, the club departed from White Hart Lane to the newly constructed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019. Since taking control of the club, the team has seen 13 permanent managers with current boss Thomas Frank, hired in July, the latest.

Through three matches, Spurs sit fourth in the table with two wins and a loss. They return to action following the international break on Sept. 13 with a visit to West Ham.